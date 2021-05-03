Tornado Warning issued for multiple NC counties, including Randolph, Montgomery counties

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Tornado Warning has been issued for three North Carolina counties.

The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. for the following counties:

Montgomery County

Moore County

Randolph County

At 2:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Troy, moving east at 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The main threats from Monday’s severe weather will be damaging winds and a potential for hail, according to Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center.

On Tuesday, there’s still a chance for some showers or thunderstorms, 30%, but the day is mostly expected to be partly sunny.