(WGHP) — Thursday evening, strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms will crawl across the mountains and foothills.

Any thunderstorm will be able to drop heavy rain and cause flash flooding. A severe thunderstorm could bring heavy rain along with damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado.

The storm threat will slowly move east. Overnight scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. Any severe thunderstorm overnight could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado.

The Friday morning commute could be a little tricky with showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat will continue along with the chance for some flash flooding. The strong to severe thunderstorms will be east of the Triad by early Friday afternoon. Look for some peaks of sun with highs in the upper 70s.

The Memorial Day Holiday weekend looks fantastic. Sunny skies with highs climbing into the middle 80s by Memorial Day Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs around 90 degrees.

Van Denton’s Hour-by-Hour Forecast

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Western counties (Mountains and foothills)

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Activity gradually spreads to the east

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Activity reaches Forsyth County. It appears it will be weakening at that time.

The threat in our western counties is Marginal (Level 1). There is mainly a threat for damaging wind gusts with a small chance for a brief tornado.

Overnight, showers with possibly a thunderstorm. The severe weather threat should be lower, but not 0.

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Activity picks up in the mountains and foothills. Begins to spread toward the Triad.

10 a.m. to noon — Activity reaches the Triad. As this weather moves east, it should get progressively stronger as the temps start to climb.

By 1 p.m. — Activity should exit the eastern areas through Alamance County.

Friday afternoon, there may still be a few stray showers or storms, but more limited activity behind this main line.