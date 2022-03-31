HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Blustery winds Thursday morning paved the way for late morning and early afternoon thunderstorms.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd reports that wind gusts were between 20 and 30 mph Thursday morning, even before the storms arrived.

Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro recorded gusts as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

“If there are any weakened trees, any weakened tree limbs, this is going to be a day that they could be really challenged by the wind,” she said.

The NWS issued a Special Weather Statement for Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point and Burlington, as well as surrounding areas warning of possible 50 mph winds from shortly before 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Showers began moving in from the West to North Carolina’s western counties early on Thursday.

“You can see the history of this storm producing some tornadoes down across Alabama and wind, lots of wind, from the Great Lakes all the way down to the Gulf Coast,” said in the Thursday morning forecast.

Storms are possible primarily between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Some of those storms could linger into the 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. time period as they move out of the area.

Byrd says the Triad is currently under a Level 2 slight risk of severe weather. That means that scattered severe storms are possible in the region.

Wind is the most likely threat by far, but Byrd says “isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.”

Overnight, skies will clear, giving way to a beautiful sunny Friday.