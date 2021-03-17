Thursday poses ‘big threat’ of severe weather with chance of tornados, powerful wind gusts, hail in Triad

Wednesday is your day to prepare.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, Thursday is set to bring severe weather and thunderstorms with a chance of tornados.

There may be a few morning storms, but after lunchtime, the southeastern counties of the FOX8 viewing area will be under a moderate risk for severe weather.

“That is level four out of five,” Byrd said. “That is extremely high outlook from the storm prediction center. And what that means is that there’s almost a guarantee of severe storms. What will be causing the warnings? That’s going to be a mix.”

Byrd says that a moderate risk level means a high likelihood of tornados.

Wind gusts that could reach more than 70 mph, and hail could be as thick as 1 inch or more in diameter.

“Thursday is going to pose a big threat to much of North Carolina in the form of severe weather,” Byrd said. “And we need to know where to go, whether you’re at work, at home or at school. For some folks, it may be that you have a threat at both locations because some parts of the FOX8 viewing area may have thunderstorms coming in between 4 and 7 p.m.”

Byrd recommends that you know prepare by making sure you know where to go in your home or workplace that will be safe in case you need to shelter. Find a location that is low and will put as many walls between you and the weather outside. Avoid windows.