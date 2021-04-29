Thursday expected to be ‘hottest day of the year’

Call us The Merrymen cause we’re ‘Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot.’

Thursday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far with highs in the mid-80s, according to Kate Garner of the FOX8 Weather Center.

“I personally bought a kiddie pool for my back yard, which I consider a very worthy purchase on a day like today!” Garner said.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd explained, “The winds today are going to be out of the southwest, so they’re going to be warm. With increasing sunshine, it’s going to be a very, very warm day.”

Tonight, scattered showers will usher in Friday, tapering off before daybreak as a cold front works its way across the state.

That rain will be gone by daybreak Friday, and you may see a 10 to 11 degree drop in temperatures.

