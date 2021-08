(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms from the midwest moved across the northern half of the Piedmont on Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday are in the upper 80s.

It will be hot and sunny on Monday with the rain likely to return on Tuesday.

Scattered showers will stick around through the week, and we can expect some possible scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)

Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend (credit: Cody Reed)