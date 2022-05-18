(WGHP) — It’s going to be hot and muggy on Thursday with a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing.

As of Wednesday evening, our chances for storms look a little cloudy.

Winds coming off of the mountains will tend to dry us out, but the intense heat could provide the push to bring storms to the Piedmont Triad.

Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible with any severe thunderstorm on Thursday evening.

It will be hot on Friday with highs in the low to maybe middle 90s.

We will back off the heat a little bit on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday will also carry a tiny chance for an isolated evening thunderstorm.

There is a better chance for a thunderstorm on Sunday as a cold front approaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

With the frontal system hugging the coast on Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers could linger into Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s.

Scattered afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday as well with highs in the lower 80s.