Thunderstorms move into Piedmont Triad on Thursday; be ready for ‘potentially damaging winds’

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Piedmont Triad on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

NWS reports that Wednesday is expected to be calm. That all changes Thursday.

“Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be numerous on Thursday and Thursday night with scattered showers and storms on Friday,” NWS reports.

The Triad will be under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, the primary threat will be from potentially damaging winds.

The good news is that Friday will bring cloudy skies giving way to sunshine as we head into a partly cloudy weekend.

