(WGHP) — We’ve got rain on the horizon for Tuesday evening!

Spring showers may hit the Piedmont Triad in the early evening hours on Tuesday, with a chance for thunderstorms across much of North Carolina.

Our southern counties, Montgomery and the southern tip of Randolph County, as well as Chatham County and points south and east of the Triad are at risk of marginal thunderstorms, which could produce damaging winds, according to FOX8’s Tom Britt.

The storms won’t last too long, however, and the weather appears clear for Wednesday, though more rain might come through on Thursday.