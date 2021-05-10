Thunderstorms may follow morning showers in the Piedmont Triad on Monday

Weather Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A dreary Monday starts off the workweek with morning showers and, later, possible thunderstorms.

“The showers that we’re getting right now are produced by a cold front and as it sags to our south, we start to see temperatures coming down,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. “We’ll have winds out of the north and northeast for several days, and that’s going to keep us below normal, temperature-wise anyway.”

Showers taper off overnight and lows will be in the lower 50s

The middle of the work week is going to be cooler than normal with highs in the lower to mid-60s. 

For the most part, we’ll have partly cloudy skies, but there is a 40% chance of showers Wednesday.

Starting Friday and extending through the weekend, temperatures return to the 70s! We’ll have partly cloudy skies with just a scant 20% chance of a few showers through this timeframe. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter