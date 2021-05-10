Thunderstorms may follow morning showers in the Piedmont Triad on Monday

A dreary Monday starts off the workweek with morning showers and, later, possible thunderstorms.

“The showers that we’re getting right now are produced by a cold front and as it sags to our south, we start to see temperatures coming down,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. “We’ll have winds out of the north and northeast for several days, and that’s going to keep us below normal, temperature-wise anyway.”

Showers taper off overnight and lows will be in the lower 50s

The middle of the work week is going to be cooler than normal with highs in the lower to mid-60s.

For the most part, we’ll have partly cloudy skies, but there is a 40% chance of showers Wednesday.

Starting Friday and extending through the weekend, temperatures return to the 70s! We’ll have partly cloudy skies with just a scant 20% chance of a few showers through this timeframe.