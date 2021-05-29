Thunderstorms headed to Piedmont Triad over Memorial Day weekend

(WGHP) — A cold front moving across North Carolina will bring us cooler temperatures, scattered showers and thunderstorms over Memorial Day weekend.

It will be cooler on Saturday with highs around 80 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms east of the Triad could contain gusty winds and hail.

The cold front will linger across coastal Carolina, keeping a few showers in our forecast on Sunday with highs in the middle 60s.

Warmer temperatures will return on Memorial Day Monday with highs near 80 degrees. But the morning will be cool with lows around 50 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy and warmer on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will bring us a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday will carry a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances climb to 60% on Friday with lows in the middle 60s and highs in the lower 80s.

