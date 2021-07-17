Thunderstorms roll through Piedmont over weekend; Energy officials working to restore power

(WGHP) — Thunderstorms rolled through the Piedmont over the weekend, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers on Saturday night.

Power is expected to be restored by 1:15 a.m. for the 561 customers in Guilford County without power, while the 1,478 Forsyth County customers without power can expect to see the outage end by 11:30 p.m.

A slow-moving cold front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Rain could be heavy at times on both days, causing some flash flooding.

A few storms could also be severe with damaging wind gusts. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid-80s.