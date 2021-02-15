Thousands in Triad still waiting for power to return 2 days after winter storm

Thousands of people are still waiting for the lights to come back Monday after an ice storm hit the region Saturday.

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reports that power was down for more than 9,000 people in Guilford County, more than 8,200 people in Rockingham County, more than 2,800 in Caswell County and more than 1,500 in Forsyth County.

Across the state, more than 35,400 people were without power.

According to Duke Energy, power is expected to return in Guilford, Rockingham and Caswell counties by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Forsyth County may see lights on by 11:45 p.m. Monday.