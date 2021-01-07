‘This is going to be a nuisance’; Piedmont Triad could see 1-3 inches of snow on Friday with more to northwest, less to southeast

Much of the Triad could be looking at inches — plural — of snow Friday.

“Your Friday travel may be hampered a bit by snow and we want you to be safe,” Byrd said.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, a big system out to our west is going to be arriving on Friday, and it’s expected to begin bringing in wintry weather early.

The rain and snow will begin moving at about midnight Friday morning.

“Rain for the southern piedmont, snow back up here in the Triad north and west,” Byrd said. “And it’s really going to be just rain or snow. We’re not looking at any ice. No sleet or freezing rain luckily. That’s the best kind of winter forecast that you can ask for.”

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for much of the Triad with Winter Weather Advisories to the northeast and Winter Storm Warnings to the west.

As the sun comes up, temperatures are expected to rise over freezing which will slow snow accumulation.

“The Triad may have 1 inch to 3 inches when it finally winds down Friday night,” Byrd said. “2 to 4 inches is expected in our northwestern counties, and under 1 inch to the south and east.”

On our Winter Weather Threat scale, that’s a 2.

“This is going to be a nuisance,” Byrd said. “If you are careful–and that’s the key: if you are careful– things will be A-OK, and we’ll be able to clear things out quickly for the weekend.”

Sunny skies are ahead for the weekend with highs in the mid-40s.