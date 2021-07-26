They’re calling it a stormy Monday, but Tuesday’s not as bad

Weather Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You might see some storms on the horizon today, but don’t worry, they won’t last long.

Kate Garner says scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop later today, around 3 p.m., and may last through the evening until about 11 p.m.

There’s a chance of localized flooding, dangerous lightning or damaging isolated wind gusts with these storms.

It’s possible for smaller storms to develop earlier in the day, as well.

The 7-day forecast however is showing clearer skies until the end of the week, so hunker down for the evening and then enjoy clear skies later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter