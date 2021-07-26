They’re calling it a stormy Monday, but Tuesday’s not as bad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You might see some storms on the horizon today, but don’t worry, they won’t last long.

Kate Garner says scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop later today, around 3 p.m., and may last through the evening until about 11 p.m.

There’s a chance of localized flooding, dangerous lightning or damaging isolated wind gusts with these storms.

It’s possible for smaller storms to develop earlier in the day, as well.

The 7-day forecast however is showing clearer skies until the end of the week, so hunker down for the evening and then enjoy clear skies later.