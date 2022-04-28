WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Merlefest kicks off Thursday evening!

The festival runs through Sunday, May 1. It boasts performers like Emmylou Harris and Old Crow Medicine Show this year. People will be gathering in Wilkesboro for the music and fun, but how’s the weather going to look for the festivities?

Well, well moderate temperatures and a chance for rain! Highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the weekend, and Saturday and Sunday do risk getting a little wet.

Rain won’t dampen the spirits of the party, returning to full glory after being a little stymied by the pandemic over the last two years.

Whether you’re heading to MerleFest, heading to Lexington’s celebration of Elvis or to the Tanger Center in Greensboro to catch a show, maybe don’t forget your umbrella. Just in case!