‘That’s when we start seeing accidents’; Triad under Winter Weather Advisories beginning at midnight, ‘glaze of ice’ expected

Roads may be dangerous Wednesday as freezing rain threatens to coat bridges and overpasses in a “glaze of ice,” according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.
Before midnight Tuesday, clouds will start building up, and showers are expected by early morning.
At daybreak, temperatures will be near 30 degrees and that shallow, surface layer of sub-freezing air may mean a glaze of ice from Burlington down toward Asheboro and Salisbury.
“Now, to say ‘a glaze of ice’ doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it is,” Byrd said. “It is a very big deal because we see it year after year. The morning commute begins, it’s just a cold rain, then those temperatures drop a degree and that glaze of ice just in minutes makes the bridges and the overpasses impassable almost. That’s when we start seeing accidents.”
North and west of the Triad, there could be 1/10 of an inch of ice on elevated surfaces.
Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing before lunchtime Wednesday, and it will just be a cold rain for the rest of the afternoon.
Moderate Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Davie Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and Rowan counties from midnight until 12 p.m. Wednesday
Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties will see Winter Weather Advisories for just a few hours longer, midnight until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
