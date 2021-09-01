‘Take shelter now!’ Wild videos show probable tornado in New Jersey

by: Aliza Chasan,

Posted: / Updated:

A probable tornado touched down in New Jersey Wednesday as the remnants of Ida drenched the region. (Ryan Thoden/Twitter)

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPIX) – As the remnants of Ida moved through the Northeast, a probable tornado was seen touching down in New Jersey.

“Tornado has been observed with this warning,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Please take shelter now!”

Videos show the giant, grey mass move across the sky. Tornado warnings and watches were issued as Ida – now a post-tropical depression – drenched the region.

Just after 7 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service warned a confirmed tornado in the area of Burlington, New Jersey, was going to cross into Pennsylvania.

Take a look at some of the videos:

The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately clear.

