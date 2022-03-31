GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Strong winds and heavy rain have caused a lot of rolling blackouts for hundreds of families in the Triad.

“It’s unusual when it’s warmer. The thunderstorm didn’t do it. I think it was the wind,” said Tom Cranford.

For nearly nine hours, parts of Fleming Road have been blocked off as Duke Energy worked to clear trees from electrical wires and an uprooted electrical pole that knocked the power out of the entire neighborhood.

Tom said the moment his power went out, he pulled out his generator from the garage.

“I bought the generator just for this purpose. A lot of times in North Carolina, we have ice storms and that will put the power out for a couple of days, and my generator is enough to keep the refrigerator running and the heater if need be,” he said.

Duke Energy said they will be working throughout the night to restore the power to everyone who has been without it.

According to the company’s website, the estimated restoration would be 4:45 a.m. in some areas.