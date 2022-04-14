(WGHP) — Rain will roll in over the Triad this afternoon with a marginal risk for thunderstorms during the evening.

“There’s a possibility that there’s going to be some straight-line winds or maybe a very low possibility…that there could be some hail involved in that as well,” FOX8’s Tom Britt said.

The showers and storms are expected to end early this evening then skies will clear out nicely before midnight.

It will be chillier tomorrow morning with lows near 47.

Friday is going to be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Over the Easter weekend, another cold front will bring cooler weather into the Piedmont Triad.

We’ll have light, scattered showers Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.

Once the cold front passes, Easter Sunday will be pleasant but cool with highs in the mid-60s.