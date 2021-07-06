State officials monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa for potential impact on North Carolina; ‘significant rains’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper and state emergency management officials are monitoring the forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.

They are advising residents in eastern and central North Carolina to prepare for “significant rains and possible flooding”.

“Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm,” said Governor Cooper. “It’s important that everyone be aware and prepared for rains, and it’s also important to avoid driving through floodwaters.”

State Emergency Operations have been activated to monitor the storm, and the State Emergency Response Team is ready to support any locality impacted by Elsa.

“Small changes in the forecast track of a tropical system can mean big changes in storm impacts and rainfall amounts,” said state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “That’s why close attention to the forecast for your area is important.”

One to three inches of rain, with isolated totals up to five inches across the eastern half of the state Wednesday evening – Thursday night could lead to areas of flash flooding. Elsa will be moving quickly, which diminishes the threat of prolonged heavy rainfall.

Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible Wednesday night – Thursday night, especially in the coastal areas.

From the release:

North Carolina residents should be sure they:

Have multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources.

Review personal emergency plan and know evacuation routes.

Check emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries and other essentials to support your family for several days.

Plan for elderly relatives and pets.

Make sure your insurance is up-to-date.

For more information on how to ensure your family is disaster ready, go to ReadyNC.org, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information.