Stokes County Schools announces Thursday delay as Triad prepares for snow

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County Schools was the first district to submit a delay for Thursday to FOX8 ahead of overnight snow.

Beginning Wednesday night, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the Piedmont Triad.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, we’re expected to see rain beginning on Wednesday, but after midnight, that rain is expected to change over to snow.

“The one thing that’s not working in our favor for a big winter storm is the timing of cold air with moisture,” she said. “We may have cold air aloft but it’s still going to be above freezing down at the surface, and so, for a period of time initially, it likely will be melting off. That is expected to be overcome though and we could have some accumulation, up to an inch, here in the Triad.”

The snow is expected to end at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The rest of the day Thursday will stay chilly with highs only reaching 40°, but you can count on some sun in the forecast for Friday.