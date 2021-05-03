Some thunderstorms, scattered showers expected for Monday

If you were hoping to go for a nice picnic today, you may want to rethink that.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says Monday is expected to bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Stronger storms are possible in the southern Piedmont.

“If you get a rumble or two of thunder, don’t be surprised by that. This is not a severe storm, but it is a very rude early morning storm. A little too noisy for the neighbors,” Byrd said.

The main threats will be damaging winds and a potential for hail, according to Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center.

The good news? The rain will be tapering off by dinnertime.

Tuesday, there’s still a chance for some showers or thunderstorms, 30%, but the day is mostly expected to be partly sunny.