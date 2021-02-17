Guilford County Schools switches to remote learning for Thursday ahead of freezing rain; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools closed

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As the Piedmont Triad braces for icy weather, some school districts are changing plans for Thursday.

Guilford County Schools has switched all students to remote learning for Thursday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday.

Stokes County Schools will also be closed.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Wednesday night, and freezing rain is expected to arrive in the Triad after midnight.

“Once it begins, we will have a long-duration ice event with temperatures staying at or below freezing into the early afternoon,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Much of the Triad could see up to 1/2″ of ice.

“Prepare for power outages, and use today to replenish your emergency supply kit with batteries, non-perishable food and alternative heat sources, if possible,” Byrd said.