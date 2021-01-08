Snowy day in Triad to begin Friday morning; ‘This will all end at snow in the evening’

If you were expecting to wake up to a winter wonderland, you’re going to have to be a little more patient. There is a Winter Storm Warning still in effect.

Early Friday morning in the Triad, we’re not getting much in the way of rain, but it is rain as it’s coming through — for now.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says snow will begin heading in from the west a little later Friday morning.

“We are expecting a changeover to snow here during the morning commute, and then it’ll be a snow-rain mixture and at times rain for today as temperatures are going to warm to the mid-30s,” Byrd said. “After sunset, we switch back over to snow, and this will all end at snow in the evening.”

The northwestern counties will see more wintry weather with the mountains faces a chance of 4 to 6 inches of now and the foothills looking at 3 to 5 inches of snow.

“Here in the Piedmont, it gets trickier and trickier to forecast the amount of snow we’ll be getting because there’s going to be a change over to rain at times today, and rain, as you know, will melt that snow away,” Byrd said.

All this wintry weather is expected to give way to a dry and sunny weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.