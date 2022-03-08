Snow this weekend? Cold front will bring freezing temperatures to Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — Be prepared to bundle up this weekend because a cold front is moving through the Piedmont Triad and could potentially bring snow.

The strong cold front will increase our rain chances Friday night with lows falling into the upper 40s.

Right behind the cold front, cold air will sweep into the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says that there’s a chance our rain could mix with or even change to snow by Saturday afternoon as the cold wind comes in.

Temperatures will start off around 50 degrees and then crash to 32 degrees by Saturday evening.

No significant snow accumulation is expected at this time.

Sunday will be sunny but cold with lows in the low to middle 20s.

Mondy morning lows will be around freezing with afternoon highs climbing into the lower 60s.