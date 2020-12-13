Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible on Wednesday

Sunday may have been a beautiful day, but Wednesday could bring winter weather.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing said that snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible.

Wednesday will see increasing clouds leading into the possible wintry mix with lows in the lower 30s. That mix will then turn to freezing rain and afternoon rain.

Wednesday’s highs are only expected to reach the middle to upper 30s.

That chill continues into Thursday and Friday, however with sunny skies.