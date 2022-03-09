Snow possible on Saturday as cold front, rain sweep through Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — A rainy system and cold front are both sweeping through the Piedmont Triad this weekend, which means we could see some snow.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton that rain will move into the Triad late Friday into Saturday morning.

Our morning lows will be in the upper 40s, and the cold front will move through Saturday morning.

Our temperatures could rise a few degrees then drop around lunchtime Saturday.

If the cold air can catch the rain, a few snowflakes might be able to mix in before the rain ends.

The main story for Saturday will be the cold, windy weather. By Saturday evening, our temperatures should be near freezing.

Sunday will be sunny and cold with lows in the lower 20s and highs near 50 degrees.