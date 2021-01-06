Snow possible Friday as high pressure, low meet over the Piedmont

Eyes are on the skies as the Triad braces for a freezing Friday with a chance of snow.

High pressure coming in the from west is expected to bring gorgeous dry weather, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. From the south, a low is coming in, bringing moisture in Thursday night into Friday.

“We’ll have cold air in place,” Byrd said. “We’ll have moisture coming in, so, of course, we are watching out for that possibility of snow.”

Byrd says that showers mixed with snow could begin as early as Thursday night before possibly shifting to all snow around daybreak, north of N.C. 64. Most of the day, however, is expected to be a cold rain.

Three models offer a glimpse of what could be coming.

An ensemble GFS model suggests less than an inch of snow across much of the Piedmont, including 0.2 inches in Greensboro and the same in Winston-Salem.

The NAM model is much more aggressive with predictions of 5.6 inches in Greensboro and 6.4 inches in Winston-Salem, as well as a whopping 10.2 inches in Danbury.

“I think this one is way out of line,” Byrd said, referring to the NAM model.

The Euro model shows more of a middle ground with under 2 inches of snow for much of the Triad. This model suggests 0.5 inches in Greensboro and 0.8 inches in Winston-Salem.