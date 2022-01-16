Snow day! See wintry weather photos from around the Triad and share your own

(WGHP) — The snow is coming down around the Triad!
FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said we are expecting 1″ to 2″ of snow in the Piedmont Triad. The mountains and foothills are expected to see more.
Parts of the Triad, including Greensboro, could see a 0.25″ to 0.5″ inches of ice.
We want to know what you’re getting in your neighborhood! Please share with us photos you take of the snow in your community. The photos may be featured on TV.
You can send in photos by using the “Submit Photo” button below. We ask that you include the city, town or county where you took your photo. Please submit your photos only once. Your photo will not be added immediately as the FOX8 digital team reviews each submission before publishing.