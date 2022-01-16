Snow day! See wintry weather photos from around the Triad and share your own

(WGHP) — The snow is coming down around the Triad!

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said we are expecting 1″ to 2″ of snow in the Piedmont Triad. The mountains and foothills are expected to see more.

Parts of the Triad, including Greensboro, could see a 0.25″ to 0.5″ inches of ice.

We want to know what you’re getting in your neighborhood! Please share with us photos you take of the snow in your community. The photos may be featured on TV.

Early snowfall…birds going to park to hunker down

Road conditions early into the storm

Unnamed

Unnamed

Around 7am. Old 64 Lexington

Unnamed

Kivett Dr. Guilford County…

Boonville NC at 8AM

This is our inquisitive cat Speck trying to sort out what all this white stuff is coming down from the sky where we live in Jamestown NC

Prayers to all that are here and surrounding hospitals to get home safely and for next shift to get here safely. PS. Props to the men that is working extra hard to clear the heli pad if needed today!!

You can send in photos by using the “Submit Photo” button below. We ask that you include the city, town or county where you took your photo. Please submit your photos only once. Your photo will not be added immediately as the FOX8 digital team reviews each submission before publishing.