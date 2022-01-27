Snow? Again? Piedmont Triad looking at third wintery weekend in a row

(WGHP) — More snow? Really?

Current models and predictions say we may be in for another inch or two of snow Friday night into early Saturday morning.

There’s still snow piled up from the snow and ice bonanza of two weeks ago, then we got a healthy dusting of the white stuff last Friday and true to Van Denton’s initial 15-day outlook it seems like we may be in for it again!

Different models predicting Friday snowfall

Defcon 3!

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Snowfall totals

Emily Byrd says that showers will develop on Friday afternoon and start shifting into snow late Friday night and into early Saturday. It’ll taper off pretty early Saturday morning. It’s also looking incredibly windy, with gusts anywhere from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

She expects we’ll get an inch to two inches of snow, and it’ll hang around Saturday as temperatures struggle to get above freezing. Sunday, however, with temperatures in the 40s, should help dry things out for Monday.

Cold nights could refreeze, but with the early week forecast in the 40s and 50s, don’t expect this new helping of snow to linger, and it likely won’t cause too much in the way of power outages.

It’s going to be another Saturday for staying inside! Get yourself some extra snacks on the way home from work tonight and make sure you’ve got lots of warm blankets.

Stay up to date with on your weather needs with your FOX8 team.