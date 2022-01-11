Snow accumulation possible for Piedmont Triad Saturday night into Sunday morning

(WGHP) — The weather is cold right now, but clear and sunny.

You might want to cancel your weekend outdoor plans, though, because we’ve got some white stuff rolling into town.

According to Emily Byrd, a low is going to head up the Atlantic coast over the weekend. Combined with high pressure from the north, the highs for Saturday won’t even make it to 40 degrees.

We’re looking at cold rain late in the day on Saturday, with a shift into snow Saturday night. While it’s too early to tell how long the precipitation will last, it should taper off Sunday.

Snow accumulation should be expected and may impact any weekend travel plans, especially for anyone who had plans for a three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

As the models become more refined, FOX8’s weather team will provide updates on-air and online.