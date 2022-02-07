Slick conditions could impact morning commute in the Piedmont Triad as cold rain comes down

(WGHP) — It’s a frosty morning in the Piedmont Triad.

Early morning rain on Monday could lead to icy overpasses and bridges. Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that main roads are likely going to stay pretty clear, but to slow down and use caution with elevated surfaces.

Your porch might be a little slick as you walk out the door for the daily commute. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Monday morning. Icy patches should melt off pretty quickly once the sun comes up and most areas of the Piedmont Triad aren’t expecting a huge amount of rain.

However, frosty wet conditions could impact morning traffic. Several school systems have delayed Monday morning just to be safe.

Greensboro police are advising drivers to be mindful of bridges and overpasses, as crashes close I-40 westbound near NC 68 and I-40 eastbound near I-73.

The good news is that Monday appears to be the coldest day of the week on the forecast, with a nice warmup ahead.

So warm up the car, grab the ice scraper and take it as slow as you can for Monday morning, and look forward to the warmer (relatively) weather ahead!