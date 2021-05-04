Severe weather threat ‘shifting out’ of Triad, another round of storms possible Wednesday

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Tuesday afternoon, but the severe weather threat has largely moved out of the area as of 5:30 p.m.

“Most of the severe weather threat is shifting out of our Triad area and off to the south and east, and will be there for just another hour or so,” FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorlogist Van Denton said.

Tomorrow a cold front will be moving through.

This will continue the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, however, most of the models have shown a drier trend for Wednesday.

We have lowered the chance for rain down to 40 percent with this in mind.

There is a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather on Wednesday, and the line cuts right through the heart of the Triad, with only a general risk west of the Triad.

Behind the front, we dry out tomorrow night.