Over 100,000 customers without power in NC as severe weather rolls through; snow expected

(WGHP) — Heavy winds and rain will slow down the commute this morning.

The Triad and points north, the rain will change over to snow sometime during the morning commute. 1 to 3 inches can be expected east of the Blue Ridge, primarily accumulating on grassy surfaces.

In the mountains, 4 to 8 inches can be expected.

Winds will be blustery today, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Mondays high came just after midnight, so temperatures will fall into the 30s through the morning before rising back up to around 40 with sunshine this afternoon.

The weather conditions have led to thousands of power outages across North Carolina, Duke Energy says. Over 23,000 customers in Greensboro and 27,000 customers in Winston-Salem are in the dark Monday morning. Thousands more are without power throughout other counties in the Piedmont Triad as well.

Flood and wind advisories have been issued for large swaths of the FOX8 viewing area.

As the weather develops, we will bring you updates on-air and online.