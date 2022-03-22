(WGHP) — Spring just started on Sunday, and we’re already looking towards severe weather.

Wednesday has the potential to bring storms to the Piedmont Triad, and a Level 2 severe weather threat means those storms could be strong to severe.

The storms are most likely to move in during the afternoon hours.

Damaging winds will be the main concern from this storm system, and there’s always the isolated chance for a tornado.

Storm timeline

Expect scattered showers in the morning

In the afternoon and into the evening, the storms will roll in. The storms could get severe at times and damaging winds are a possibility

Overnight, the storms will taper off. We can expect scattered showers on Thursday morning. Throughout Thursday, things will clear.

Flash flooding, hail and tornados are all possible.

Keep an eye on the conditions as you venture out, especially during the Wednesday evening commute. Don’t drive through standing water and stay up to date on local weather alerts and warnings.