Severe weather possible across North Carolina on Thursday; ‘That’s going to be something to watch very closely’

Severe weather may be on the way for later this week.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, Thursday could bring the first round of severe weather this season.

A strong cold front is heading in from Texas and Oklahoma.

“By tomorrow, we start to see this system really winding up, and it’s going to be producing severe weather across much of the Deep South tomorrow,” Byrd said.

North Carolina will see a warm front Wednesday before the cold front hits, setting up conditions for severe weather.

Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to develop.

There is a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather across the whole state.

“That’s going to be something to watch very closely,” Byrd said.

The good news is that, after, the area is expected to dry out, ushering in a pleasant end to the workweek.