GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Power is out at the Piedmont Triad International Airport due to severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by PTI.

PTI officials urge people to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information.

It is unknown at this time when the power will be restored.

This is a developing story.

Check the FOX8 Interactive Radar to track the severe weather moving across the Piedmont Triad.