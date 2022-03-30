GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A strong cold front is heading east and toward the Tar Heel State.

There are storm warnings throughout the state of Mississippi “for the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes,” on Wednesday, according to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

The system will continue to head east and will first land in southwestern N.C. around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

From there the storms will make their way through the state “coming off the mountains and into Wilkes County at 7 a.m.” Denton says.

The storm will make its way through western N.C. over the next two hours and “by 10:30 it’s coming through the Triad,” Denton added.

During that time people in the Piedmont Triad “could be seeing wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range,” according to Denton.

While there is a “small chance” for tornadoes, “the storm threat by far for this event is wind,” Denton says.

Currently, there is a medium chance for severe winds and a 90% chance for thunderstorms on Thursday.

Things should begin to clear up in the afternoon as “by 1 p.m. it’s in the far eastern part of central N.C.,” Denton says.

As for the Piedmont Triad, expect the storms to be “more of a morning-early afternoon deal,” and for things to clear up in the afternoon, Denton concluded.