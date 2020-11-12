Search for missing campers after flooding in North Carolina

HIDDENITE, N.C. (AP) — A search was launched for missing campers, portions of an interstate were closed and school systems dismissed students early as heavy rain soaked much of North Carolina.

News sources report at least 29 campers were rescued from a campsite in Alexander County, and officials report four people are missing.

A portions of Interstate 85 through Charlotte was closed because of flooding, and city officials said emergency personnel was performing water rescues.

Some school systems in eastern North Carolina dismissed classes ahead of schedule because of the rain.