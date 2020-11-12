HIDDENITE, N.C. (AP) — A search was launched for missing campers, portions of an interstate were closed and school systems dismissed students early as heavy rain soaked much of North Carolina.
News sources report at least 29 campers were rescued from a campsite in Alexander County, and officials report four people are missing.
A portions of Interstate 85 through Charlotte was closed because of flooding, and city officials said emergency personnel was performing water rescues.
Some school systems in eastern North Carolina dismissed classes ahead of schedule because of the rain.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Search for missing campers after flooding in North Carolina
- New device beams music to your head — no headphones required
- Dr. Mandy Cohen ‘flattered’ to be under consideration for next US Health and Human Services Secretary in Biden administration
- Video shows water rescue at Yadkinville Road, Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem
- NC health officials to send more than 74,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to colleges, universities ahead of Thanksgiving