Scattered showers and storms move through the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — Showers and a few thunderstorms are moving through again tonight into tomorrow.

The majority of the storms on Thursday evening have been in the southern part of the FOX8 viewing area, south of Asheboro.

The futurecast shows most of today’s showers and storms clearing out of the Triad by around 10:30 p.m.

A cold front will slide into the area late tomorrow. Until it passes, we remain muggy with more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Friday.

Lows will be around 69 tonight and back to 84 tomorrow.

The front will be to our south on Saturday. Still close enough for a 30 percent chance for a shower, highs around 84.

The drier air arrives on Saturday night into Sunday. Lows back to 64 Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs around 87 and the chance for a shower will drop to 20%.

Next week looks dry. Sunny to partly cloudy days with highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday and lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows from the mid-60s early week to the lower 60s mid-week.