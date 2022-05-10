ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect they believe is responsible for stealing items from an outbuilding after a tornado swept through last weekend.

A Trane A/C unit and various Dewalt tools from an outbuilding on Sunset View Road have been reported as stolen.

These items were last seen by their owners on Sunday.

Anyone with information about these thefts on Sunset View Road is asked to call the RCSO at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at (336) 349-9683.

A tornado left a few homes in ruins after carving a path through Rockingham County on Friday, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services.

RCES Director Rodney Cates said that crews surveyed 25 homes on Monday. Out of those 25, three were destroyed. Those families are now in contact with the American Red Cross.

Cates also said that nine homes suffered structural damage and nine others had lesser damage. Four of the homes surveyed had no damage.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service confirmed to FOX8 that it was an “EF-1 tornado” that touched down in Rockingham County on Friday. EF-1 tornados entail “moderate damage” and often involve structural damage.

The tornado that touched down in Rockingham County had maximum winds of 110 mph, according to NWS. The projected wind speeds of an EF-1 tornado are between “73-112 mph,” meaning that Friday’s storm was rather intense and close to being considered an EF-2.

The tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the US-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville. The tornado was reportedly 300 yards wide at its maximum width.