Roads may be icy Monday morning; Some areas may see ‘flurries or light snow’ tonight

Roads could be icy Monday morning, and we may end up seeing a few snowflakes tonight.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, temperatures will be generally below freezing with wind chills in the 20s Monday morning.

“Please use care since there may be some patches of ice on roads during the commute,” she said.

As the sun comes up, temperatures should reach the lower 40s, though clouds will linger in the skies.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing by daybreak.

“A few spots may see flurries or light snow, but it won’t add any significant accumulation,” Byrd said.

That is currently expected to be the last of the wintry weather for the week.