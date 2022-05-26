(WGHP) — Thursday might start out nice enough, but expect things to get wet pretty quickly.

According to meteorologist Emily Byrd, a marginal risk of severe weather has been issued for the Piedmont Triad area on Thursday. This means there’s a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms, primarily in the western Piedmont area. The storms are likely going to move into the area in the late afternoon, early evening hours.

On Friday, that risk is upgraded to Level 2 “slight risk” for Greensboro and points eastward, with western parts of the Triad still under that marginal risk. Storms coming into Greensboro, Burlington and east of that could produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

The primary risk for Friday will be the wind. The storms will move out by the weekend, clearing up and leaving us with nice weather for our Memorial Day celebrations.