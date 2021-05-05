Risk of severe weather in Piedmont Triad continues Wednesday as cold front heads in

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, the front is crossing the state from the west.

“Most of the FOX8 viewing area from the Triad west, just general thunderstorms if anything develops at all, and that’s not a guarantee,” Byrd said. “From the Triad down to the coast, that’s a marginal risk like we’ve seen the last several days, so we may have a stronger storm that pops up but no guarantee of sever weather.”

If we get any severe weather, it is most likely at or slightly before the afternoon commute. It should all be done by Wednesday night.

Following behind the cold front, we expect to see cooler, drier weather which will stick around through the weekend.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast Monday as another cold front comes through.