Remembering the east Greensboro tornado 3 years later

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On April 15, 2018, parts of east Greensboro were torn apart by an EF-2 tornado, leaving residents still in shock three years later.

That tornado shredded through neighborhoods, leaving people homeless and literally tearing trees from their roots.

Brian Turner has been living on Holt Avenue for six years and said he has never seen anything like that tornado before. Three years later, the devastating tragedy is still fresh in his mind.

Homes that stood tall now show empty lots of grass and tarps cover some areas destroyed in the storm.

Although some have started to rebuild, there is still much to work on like Montessori Elementary, where to this day, it still sits abandoned as school decorations continue to hang inside.

However, there are some signs of improvement. Earlier this month, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on building a new home in the area. They plan to build a total of five homes in the Lincoln Heights community.

People hope this is a small step in rebuilding what that tornado took away from the east Greensboro community.