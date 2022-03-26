RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The NC Forest Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in central North Carolina as of 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when there is an ongoing or imminent critical fire weather pattern and when fire conditions are ongoing or expected occur shortly.

“The Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 9 p.m. tonight, but the National Weather Service says another might be issued Sunday.” According to FOX8 Meteorologist Tom Britt.

Winds are expected to be between 15-25 mph on average with gusts between 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and early evening.

Relative humidity values are also expected to dip between 15-25% with the harshest effects being felt in the southern portions of central NC.