Red Cross helping 3 families in Alamance County after severe weather damages 10 to 15 dozen homes

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service is heading out to Alamance County the morning after Monday’s severe weather.

Alamance County Emergency Management says around 10 to 15 homes had some kind of damage after the storms.

Hail in Greensboro on May 10, 2021 (Justyn Melrose/WGHP)

Hail in Greensboro on May 10, 2021 (Ginger Duggins)

The emergency management office has not done a full assessment but some of the issues range form blown off shingles to fallen trees on home.

One woman tells FOX8 the storm came on quickly, and now she has a lot of damage to contend with.

“It came out of nowhere, and I looked out the window and saw the rain and it just twirling like a tornado,” said Pam Betts. “I didn’t know if a car had run into the trailer, I didn’t know at that time what had happened,”

The same area has some damage after a tornado last April as well.

Tuesday morning, the Red Cross is also helping three families in the area. No one was injured.