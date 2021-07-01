Rainy Thursday night and Friday, then a beautiful weekend for the 4th

(WGHP) — Get ready for some rain. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous this evening and tonight.

Most will see near 1 inch, a few areas could see more from a thunderstorm.

Showers are in the forecast again tomorrow with possibly a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Additional rainfall will average ¼ to ½ an inch with locally more in thunderstorms.

For the Fourth of July weekend, we clear out tomorrow night. The weekend is looking beautiful.

It will be sunny on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 82 on Saturday and 85 on Sunday.

Early next week, we’ll see more beautiful weather, though a bit hotter. The high will be 89 on Monday and 90 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday back to partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days.

Late next week, we might get rain from a tropical system. Tropical Storm Elsa now appears headed for the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. After that, it is expected to lift north through the southeastern US with rain and some wind. At this time, it is forecast to remain a tropical storm and then likely fall back to a depression after any landfall.