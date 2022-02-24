Rainy conditions persist for the Piedmont Triad, but look ahead to a brighter Friday

(WGHP) — Thursday has been washed out!

Rain has been coming down across the Piedmont Triad steadily throughout Thursday, and is going to continue into the overnight hours, with temperatures crashing down into the 40s.

Our FOX8 photojournalists saw rainy, wet conditions across the area as they were out on their rounds.

This has been a consistent pattern throughout the week, but there is relief on the horizon. As the weather tapers off overnight and into Friday, meteorologist Emily Byrd says we’ll be greeted by sunshine to wrap up the workweek.

Temperatures are going to swing around wildly for the next day or two, with a cool, wet day today and then tomorrow getting up near 70! The warm weather won’t last too long, though, because the weekend is looking much milder with highs near 50 on Saturday and in the mid-50s Sunday.

But keep your umbrella close at hand, because Sunday might produce a few scattered showers!